Leave a scary story.

This post may include affiliate links.

Add Answer
#1

When I was about 9 or 10 and my sister was 5 we used to share a room. We had bunk beds, and one night she was sleeping with me instead of in her own bed. After she fell asleep I got up to play a game I don't remember what game it was, but as soon as I got the game loaded my sister woke up. Her eyes were closed as if she was asleep, and she said, "Lily wants to play too." I didn't think anything of it because Lily was her dolls name (a cabbage patch doll from a thrift store.) I laid her back down and when I went back to the game her doll fell off of her bunk bed.

Report

1point
Urmom.com
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Add Your Answer! This post is a community curated
Not your original work? Add source
Publish
Add Your Answer!

Not your original work? Add source

Publish