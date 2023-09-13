#1

When I was about 9 or 10 and my sister was 5 we used to share a room. We had bunk beds, and one night she was sleeping with me instead of in her own bed. After she fell asleep I got up to play a game I don't remember what game it was, but as soon as I got the game loaded my sister woke up. Her eyes were closed as if she was asleep, and she said, "Lily wants to play too." I didn't think anything of it because Lily was her dolls name (a cabbage patch doll from a thrift store.) I laid her back down and when I went back to the game her doll fell off of her bunk bed.