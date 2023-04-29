Mine is one w/ MADALLY. We talked about priorities and relationships. Even tho she’s prob had better conversations than that one, it’s my most memorable one yet 😁

#2

I think it was prolly a conversation I had last year with two of my teachers. They are the most important people in my life and they really just helped me figure out that my life does have meaning and made me feel comfortable with who I am and who I want to become. That conversation is one of the big reasons I'm still here.