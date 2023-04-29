Don’t feel bad if someone says it’s their most heartfelt conversation, yet yours is from Reddit. Just be honest. 

#1

Mine is one w/ MADALLY. We talked about priorities and relationships. Even tho she’s prob had better conversations than that one, it’s my most memorable one yet 😁

Tardigrade (water/bear)
Tardigrade (water/bear)
Tardigrade (water/bear)
2 days ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

https://www.boredpanda.com/hey-pandas-is-there-anything-you-need-to-get-off-your-chest/ It’s under #3 and under comments

#2

I think it was prolly a conversation I had last year with two of my teachers. They are the most important people in my life and they really just helped me figure out that my life does have meaning and made me feel comfortable with who I am and who I want to become. That conversation is one of the big reasons I'm still here.

𝕄𝕒𝕕𝕒𝕝𝕝𝕪
