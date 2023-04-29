2submissions
Hey Pandas, What’s The Most Heartfelt Conversation You’ve Ever Had With A Stranger?
Don’t feel bad if someone says it’s their most heartfelt conversation, yet yours is from Reddit. Just be honest.
Mine is one w/ MADALLY. We talked about priorities and relationships. Even tho she’s prob had better conversations than that one, it’s my most memorable one yet 😁
https://www.boredpanda.com/hey-pandas-is-there-anything-you-need-to-get-off-your-chest/ It’s under #3 and under comments
I think it was prolly a conversation I had last year with two of my teachers. They are the most important people in my life and they really just helped me figure out that my life does have meaning and made me feel comfortable with who I am and who I want to become. That conversation is one of the big reasons I'm still here.