#1

This actually happened to me today, and I think it's really strange.



My regular bus driver has been away for a few days now, which means that there are other drivers covering for her. The first and second day (second day was yesterday) we had two different bus drivers. Today I was waiting for the bus when the same bus driver from yesterday came to pick me up from the same direction the bus usually comes from.



I got on, greeted the bus driver, and noticed there was no one else on the bus except for one other kid who's usually on my bus (We'll call them Sam for the story). Thinking that because today was the awards ceremony at my school, most people were getting a ride to school since parents and caregivers were welcome.



I sat down in my seat and realized that the bus driver turned the opposite way we were supposed to turn. Weird, but I figured maybe the two kids the other way were gonna be absent, and the bus driver decided to save time and take the quicker route. Then we stopped to pick up someone, but it wasn't a kid on my bus. Then we pick up another. Not anyone on my bus. After the third kid, Sam and I realized that we were both on the wrong bus. We were on my little sister's bus.



We told the bus driver, but he told us that he couldn't take us to school or to our homes, so we had to stay on the bus. I knew I was screwed because I knew I was going to be getting an award today, and if I was late for the ceremony, my mother would've been so disappointed.



Luckily, my mother and sister caught on after seeing my bus pick up some students that were usually on my bus. My mother drove to one of the next stops and did a little switcharoo and picked up Sam as well.



I would've asked the bus driver if he was going to my school, but I just figured it was my bus because he was the same driver as yesterday, came from the same direction my bus usually comes from instead where my sister's bus came from, and of course Sam was the only one at the bus.