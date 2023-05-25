Get to the chopa.

The first Terminator movie was best. It was limited by budget so had to make a compelling story. T2 is good, but you can see as the movies progressed story fell by the wayside.

Never seen the original Robocop. Saw the modern remake and it was meh.

Seen two Dredd films? Stallone and Karl Urban in the second? Stallone's film was nothing special. Preferred the other one.

Nathaniel (He/Him)
Terminator 2 definitely the best in my opinion.
But I've only seen 3 don't even know how many have been made.

Julie Snelling
