Hey Pandas, What’s Something You Wish You Told Someone Before They Passed?
Im sorry and I love you- my mom
I wish you could've met your granddaughter in law- my grandma
I hope you rot in 'you know where' - my grandad
You'd be really proud of how i turned out- my aunt
I love you ❤️
Theres a lot to be honest, my friend commmitted suicide and I've always thought about what I could have done to stop him, maybe I would tell him that the bullies aren't worth it or that something similar but I'm not sure...overall I don't know what I feel or think when it comes to that topic