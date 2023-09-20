Share!

This post may include affiliate links.

Add Answer
#1

Im sorry and I love you- my mom
I wish you could've met your granddaughter in law- my grandma
I hope you rot in 'you know where' - my grandad
You'd be really proud of how i turned out- my aunt

Report

1point
Urmom.com
POST

#2

I love you ❤️

Report

1point
polar bear panda
POST
#3

Theres a lot to be honest, my friend commmitted suicide and I've always thought about what I could have done to stop him, maybe I would tell him that the bullies aren't worth it or that something similar but I'm not sure...overall I don't know what I feel or think when it comes to that topic

Report

0points
Ditto
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Add Your Answer! This post is a community curated
Not your original work? Add source
Publish
Add Your Answer!

Not your original work? Add source

Publish