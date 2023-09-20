3submissions
1week left
Hey Pandas, What’s Something You Think About Every Day?
Let us know!
- Food
- Moths
- How tired I am
- Stupid conspiracy theories
My dog. How much I hate being an adult and my job. My niece and nephew. What to cook
My darling children and how I pray that they grow up in peace, and never know cruelty. What on earth I'm going to do to earn enough money to pay the bills now the translation industry has died a death. How to escape past trauma and not act on its effects. How I wish I could spend more time with my brother and sister before I die.