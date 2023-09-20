Let us know!

This post may include affiliate links.

Add Answer
#1

- Food
- Moths
- How tired I am
- Stupid conspiracy theories

Report

2points
A Wild Bean (they/them/any)
POST
View More Replies... View more comments

#2

My dog. How much I hate being an adult and my job. My niece and nephew. What to cook

Report

1point
Mis Stake she/her 🇫🇮🇬🇧
POST
#3

My darling children and how I pray that they grow up in peace, and never know cruelty. What on earth I'm going to do to earn enough money to pay the bills now the translation industry has died a death. How to escape past trauma and not act on its effects. How I wish I could spend more time with my brother and sister before I die.

Report

0points
cerinamroth
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Add Your Answer! This post is a community curated
Not your original work? Add source
Publish
Add Your Answer!

Not your original work? Add source

Publish