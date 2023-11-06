ADVERTISEMENT

One day, I started thinking about how I live alone but I do so much silly stuff all the time, so that I can entertain myself. I think this just is a side effect of having a DD and autism.

With that being said, whether you are neurodivergent or neurotypical, what is something weird that you do, something that you came up with on your own, that always makes you laugh? Do you do it around other people too?