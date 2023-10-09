7submissions
Hey Pandas, What’s Something Good That Has Happened Recently?
I need the good vibes.
My family found out what the genetic condition was that two of my brothers died from and it is not x-dependent or mitochondrial, so the chances of us passing it on are very small. Also my sister just got her driver's license.
Congratulations for your sister!! I don’t really understand the genetic condition thing. Can you explain it to me?
hellaur i couldn’t help myself so last post but I FINALLY HAVE A LOVER SMAKAKAK THEIR SO CUTE (yes their the one from the crush list)
Thats so good for u! im happy for u! and goodbye, i read ur profile and realized ur leaving. hope your mental heath gets better and i wish the best for u! :)
i'm making friends at my new school!!
I finally understood geometry and triangles. It all happened right before the maths exam today
I survived the 50m Butterfly!
Although I nearly fell from the Starting block, so that would’ve been a false start. But I didn’t!
everything is going pretty good. have a yt and i already got 2 subs lol!
Omg I’d sub you if i had an account. Can I ask what it’s called? I want to check it out.
I finally had enough courage to stand up to someone who was bullying me, and he said that I was the most annoying and most irritating person in the school, and that really hurt my feelings, but then I realised that he was trying to get under my skin, so I said to him that I didn’t care about what he says or thinks about me because I will ignore him every time.