2submissions
1week left
Hey Pandas, What’s Something Funny You’ve Witnessed A Child Do?
This is going to be fun!
This post may include affiliate links.
I saw a little boy playing make believe. He was pretending to be a girl. I asked him if he was really a girl. He said of course not, boys can’t be girls and girls can’t be boys. Smart kid
I witnessed one girl kick a little boy in the groin. I asked her why she did that (after making sure the boy was okay and all of that, it was at a camp) and she just went "I don't want to marry him, boys are gross."