Just tell me a funny story!

Okay I have one from work today.
So at work today one of the little boys in my group (I was with 1st grade today) came up to me randomly and was like "Mady you look like Wednesday Addams!" and I was like "oh really how?" because clearly I don't look like her. Anyway, he began to point out my dark hair and eyes, my black hair elastics, and I was like "okay I guess I can see what made you think that Anyways you're in 1st grade I'll give you a pass" and then he continued and went on to point out every single imperfect spot on my face I was like "wow...thanks bud I feel great now."
Later on during pool time he was at the water table and I was sitting on a bench and he came over to me and was like "the water table is too watery" I was like "okay buddy"

Madally
Tiramisu
… I think he’s trying to flirt with you. Thinking, “girls love it when a guy can see the details”. He just saw the wrong ones

