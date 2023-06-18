#1

When ppl , usually men spit on the road. Its disgusting. Even little boys do that, let alone teens and grown men.



There was once a girl walking with her i suppose dad to the school. the dad kept spitting out every 30sec and it was so disgusting. Everyone was watching at them and i felt really bad for the little girl.



Please if you have the urge to spit , do it somewhere when nobody sees you. Or go see a doctor if you have so much saliva