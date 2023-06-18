Many things are annoying. Even your siblings. But the worst of them all? That's for you to decide.

#1

When ppl , usually men spit on the road. Its disgusting. Even little boys do that, let alone teens and grown men.

There was once a girl walking with her i suppose dad to the school. the dad kept spitting out every 30sec and it was so disgusting. Everyone was watching at them and i felt really bad for the little girl.

Please if you have the urge to spit , do it somewhere when nobody sees you. Or go see a doctor if you have so much saliva

~Cho Yua~
#2

Failure to use indicators (turn signals) on your vehicle. I am NOT psychic and don't know your destination so, how do I know which way you're going.
Just as bad is indicating after making the turn! 🤦‍♀️

Sheba's Mum
#3

When you're in a hurry but the people in front of you are taking their time -

Xylia Yang
#4

People in Assessments that constantly sigh, click their pencils and basically do things really loudly

Xylia Yang
#5

That ONE PERSON who asks dumb questions

Xylia Yang
