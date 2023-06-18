5submissions
Hey Pandas, What’s One Thing That Pisses You Off To No End?
Many things are annoying. Even your siblings. But the worst of them all? That's for you to decide.
When ppl , usually men spit on the road. Its disgusting. Even little boys do that, let alone teens and grown men.
There was once a girl walking with her i suppose dad to the school. the dad kept spitting out every 30sec and it was so disgusting. Everyone was watching at them and i felt really bad for the little girl.
Please if you have the urge to spit , do it somewhere when nobody sees you. Or go see a doctor if you have so much saliva
Failure to use indicators (turn signals) on your vehicle. I am NOT psychic and don't know your destination so, how do I know which way you're going.
Just as bad is indicating after making the turn! 🤦♀️
When you're in a hurry but the people in front of you are taking their time -
People in Assessments that constantly sigh, click their pencils and basically do things really loudly
That ONE PERSON who asks dumb questions