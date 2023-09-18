5submissions
Hey Pandas, What’s An Obsession Everyone But You Seems To Have?
For example, I am not obsessed with Taylor Swift. Sure, she had some good songs, but people are treating her like she's the most important person in the history of music.
TikTok
SnapChat
omg i was gonna say Taylor Swift too and then I red the description haha but honestly avocados. everyone LOVES avocados and like avocado toast and all that jazz and I can't stand anything avocado.
Runny eggs
Short form content
(Youtube Shorts, Tiktok, ect.)