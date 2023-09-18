For example, I am not obsessed with Taylor Swift. Sure, she had some good songs, but people are treating her like she's the most important person in the history of music.

This post may include affiliate links.

Add Answer
#1

TikTok

Report

3points
DP THE PP🦄
POST

#2

SnapChat

Report

3points
DP THE PP🦄
POST
#3

omg i was gonna say Taylor Swift too and then I red the description haha but honestly avocados. everyone LOVES avocados and like avocado toast and all that jazz and I can't stand anything avocado.

Report

2points
Madally
POST
#4

Runny eggs

Report

1point
Toast4128 (Main)
POST
View more comments
#5

Short form content
(Youtube Shorts, Tiktok, ect.)

Report

0points
Toast4128 (Main)
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Add Your Answer! This post is a community curated
Not your original work? Add source
Publish
Add Your Answer!

Not your original work? Add source

Publish