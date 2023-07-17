4submissions
Hey Pandas, What’s A Thought That You Wish You Could Get Out Of Your Head?
Let's face it, we all have those thoughts that we wish we could just kick out of our minds whether they be depressing or just weird af. Also no haters pls. Us pandas are here to uplift and encourage one another.
Lately there's been quite a few thoughts invading my mind. I recently have been questioning the point of anything I do knowing that this stupid life of mine is just going to end anyways and there's really no purpose for anything I do in the end. Also I just wish I'd never even been born it's not that I'm suicidal or anything because I'm honestly to much of a wimp to do anything like that but if I were bold enough I probably would it's just that there are so many who make the most of their lives and then there's me and it's like if I don't appreciate my own existence then why the f**k am I even here? I feel like everyday is just the same thing on loop and I'm so f*****g sick and tired of it all that I wish none of it would even exist I'm bored everyday and can't find the same motivation that I used to have to do anything because like I said there isn't any point. I feel myself slowly unraveling at the seams a little more every single goddamn day and I don't even process emotions the same way anymore and I just wish things could go back to the way they used to be when I had a happy and normal life with happy and normal thoughts and emotions
I can relate on some level. I feel as if everyday is on repeat like a broken record endlessly playing until it stops. I've tried to find something to enjoy but even if I do it doesn't bring me that much content. It feels as if you're just a spectator watching life pass you by. Empty feelings that make us feel hollow on the inside. Nihilism is the one thing that comes to mind whenever I think about stuff like this. All we can really do is try to spend time with the ones we dearly love if we can, enjoy something that brings joy even if it's the smallest amount, and just exist. Anyways I wish you the best. 🍀
all of my intrusive thoughts, and my suicidal thoughts, and my disassociative thoughts
I wish I could use a flamethrower on all dark thoughts is the world 🙃 that would be a pleasant solution!
Oh wow you guys are really dealing with some serious stuff, it’s making me feel like this isn’t the place to share what I’ve been thinking about lately
For some reason I’ve been thinking a lot more about my crush lately than before. And for what it’s worth, oh TMI WARNING by the way, they haven’t all been innocent thoughts lmaooooo….
This is gonna be awkward….
Omg lmaoooooo! You have won my followership my friend 👏 you probably deserved that long ago tho because you're pretty damn funny so please take a complimentary mushroom as an apology 🍄
I have a quite a lot of thoughts in my head. There are two major reoccurring thoughts that speak louder than the rest. That would be:
• When the Doomsday clock finally hits midnight.
• The probability of Nuclear Armageddon.
I know it seems irrational but I tend to think those specific scenarios thoughts quite often. I've gotten better about it but it still frequently in my mind. Just the mere thought of our lives changing within a drop of hat is terrifying. The comfort that you've grown familiar to, suddenly changes. A blight that alters the lives of millions. Those are the two thoughts I wish I could easily cease to remember. Hmm anyways I hope you have a good day, OP. ✨