#1

Lately there's been quite a few thoughts invading my mind. I recently have been questioning the point of anything I do knowing that this stupid life of mine is just going to end anyways and there's really no purpose for anything I do in the end. Also I just wish I'd never even been born it's not that I'm suicidal or anything because I'm honestly to much of a wimp to do anything like that but if I were bold enough I probably would it's just that there are so many who make the most of their lives and then there's me and it's like if I don't appreciate my own existence then why the f**k am I even here? I feel like everyday is just the same thing on loop and I'm so f*****g sick and tired of it all that I wish none of it would even exist I'm bored everyday and can't find the same motivation that I used to have to do anything because like I said there isn't any point. I feel myself slowly unraveling at the seams a little more every single goddamn day and I don't even process emotions the same way anymore and I just wish things could go back to the way they used to be when I had a happy and normal life with happy and normal thoughts and emotions