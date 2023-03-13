#1

I am embarrassed to like “Jerks on 45” by the Circle Jerks.

It is a punk rock medley of 1970’s adult contemporary pop songs by artists such as Dolly Parton, The Carpenters, Captain & Tennille, among others.

The songs are arranged in a relationship cycle sequence that spans from meeting a girl, falling in love, marriage, kids, etc. and what embarrasses me the most is that i liked the originals as a kid.