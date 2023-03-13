2submissions
1week left
Hey Pandas, What’s A Song You’re Embarrassed You Like?
We all have that one song we hate admitting to liking. What's yours?
This post may include affiliate links.
I am embarrassed to like “Jerks on 45” by the Circle Jerks.
It is a punk rock medley of 1970’s adult contemporary pop songs by artists such as Dolly Parton, The Carpenters, Captain & Tennille, among others.
The songs are arranged in a relationship cycle sequence that spans from meeting a girl, falling in love, marriage, kids, etc. and what embarrasses me the most is that i liked the originals as a kid.
Mine is "Paparazzi" by Lady Gaga. My friends always laugh when they see it on my "favourites" spotify playlist. For me, it's one of those songs I never get sick of, no matter how much I play it.