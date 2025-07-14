Pull back the curtain! What’s something about your job that outsiders rarely know—but totally should?

#1

Might just be relevant to the UK, but you don't get seen quicker in the Emergency Department if you arrive by ambulance. The ED staff will do their own triage and determine what priority you will be. So, if you arrive at the ED in an ambulance for your hurty foot, you will more than likely get put in the waiting room like any other low priority issue...

User avatar UKDeek
