Share a movie that had a strong emotional impact on you.

#1

The original Ring.

2points
Nathaniel (He/Him) Cis Het.
#2

Mine was “Vivarium.” My take on it was that it was representing the endless (dare I say obsolete?) cycle of life.

2points
Watermelon_gum
#3

possibly in michigan. it’s also my favorite horror movie lmao.

1point
𖤐 a m y 𖤐
#4

Not scary but unnerving. I saw The Truman Show at the cinema. I spent the walk home looking for cameras in the sky.

1point
Nathaniel (He/Him) Cis Het.
CascadedFalls
I would recommend Black Mirror’s Bandersnatch on Netflix. It’s similar in regards to being in some sort of television entertainment.

0points
#5

It's been years and I still can't get over Predestination.

0points
Dutchman Callypso
Nathaniel (He/Him) Cis Het.
That film is so great! You get to the end and you think WHAT???? No spoiler alerts, just everyone, drop watch you are doing and watch Predestination NOW!

0points
