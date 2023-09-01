5submissions
Hey Pandas, What’s A Movie That Unnerved You?
Share a movie that had a strong emotional impact on you.
The original Ring.
Mine was “Vivarium.” My take on it was that it was representing the endless (dare I say obsolete?) cycle of life.
possibly in michigan. it’s also my favorite horror movie lmao.
Not scary but unnerving. I saw The Truman Show at the cinema. I spent the walk home looking for cameras in the sky.
I would recommend Black Mirror’s Bandersnatch on Netflix. It’s similar in regards to being in some sort of television entertainment.
It's been years and I still can't get over Predestination.
That film is so great! You get to the end and you think WHAT???? No spoiler alerts, just everyone, drop watch you are doing and watch Predestination NOW!