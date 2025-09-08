ADVERTISEMENT

I know everyone loves their pets (as do I). I’m currently typing this with Roll on my shoulder (a green-cheeked conure—“GCC”—not an actual bread roll or anything). I adore my birds, but birds aren’t for everyone.In a previous thread, I mentioned how I completely avoid non-stick pans because the fumes can kill birds extremely quickly. You also can’t spray perfume or deodorant near them—again, because of the fumes. Scented candles and incense are out too. That’s probably the main thing I miss now that I have birds again.Birds, in general, are bred to be pets, but they aren’t truly domesticated the way a puppy is. Even if they love you, you’ll probably get bitten at some point, depending on the type of bird you own. My GCC, for example, adores me and hides from everyone else, but he still bites me and draws blood regularly. My cockatiels are gentler—they’ll give what I’d call a “friendly nibble” before they bite harder. Honestly, I’ve never been properly bitten by them because the nibble is usually enough.So, what would you tell someone considering a pet you have lots of experience with? I was thinking about getting a dog, but posts here convinced me I wasn’t ready. I’m sure I’m not the only one in this position, and I’d love to hear others’ thoughts.