Hey Pandas, What Was Your Best Senior Prank?

Nothing destructive or violent, or that harmed the infrastructure.

We played the "assassin" game. Everyone who wanted to play put their name in a pool. So you got a name, and you had to "assassinate" them by using a squirt gun and having a witness. I set the rules and I was the judge.

Once you "assassinated" the person for whom you had the name, they had to give up their target, and that was your next one. Until you got down to the last two.

We set clear rules. As the Judge, I could disqualify people. It was really fun and at some points got out of hand, with about 200 initial participants. Bags of squirt guns were confiscated by the principal. This was 1988. Prior to super soakers

We live in such a different time right now, it would never happen again.