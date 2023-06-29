#1

My absolute favourite concert ever:



DAF at the M'era Luna Festival in 2014!



The headliner on the main stage that year was Marylin Manson and DAF played at the same time on the second stage, which was in a hangar. Most people went to see Manson perform, so there were very few people in the hangar to see DAF. I didn't know many of their songs, but I've never liked Manson, so I went to see them. It was ABSOLUTELY AWESOME!!!!! Because there were so few people, there was much room to jump around and dance like crazy, and everyone did! Gabi Delgado (the singer who unfortunately died in 2020) was also a very passionate performer, so it was the best atmosphere I've ever experienced at a concert.