#1

this one happened around a year ago. it may seem silly or stupid, but it felt so real. as if i got transferred into a different dimention while i was in my sleep.



so this is how it starts. it was an apocalyptic senario. almost everything was destroyed by an alien race. the only safe spot was this woody area, and it looked a lot like the community one of my friend lives in.



there was a rebellion in said woody area. somehow, the bad alien race didn't find us yet. everyone in the rebellion except said friend(who lived in a house, no fair) lived in little makeshift huts.



anyways, i was the leader of this rebellion. i dont remember if i was elected or if i rose up to the leader role. also this has no point to the dream, but it happened ig. also the rebellion consisted of everyone in my school, and there were no adults or family members present. idk if its because i reached the limits of my dream, or its because they passed or something.



my friend(the one who got to live in a house) trained everyone in the rebellion on self defense(irl, they do martial arts so understandable).



everyone gathers in a secluded, yet spacey part of the woods



they are pretty skilled, so to start off, friend tells everyone to give them what they got. everyone immediately lunges at them, and they quickly dodge every attack.



in the dream, i think i have a flashback to when i was reading some fanfic thing(idk man ;-; my dreams are weird af) where this normal a*s person got magic powers, they just had to tRy ThEiR bEsT aNd FoCuS rLlY hArD



so afterflashback sequence, i try it. i stand up straight, legs shoulder width apart and magical girl sigil appears under me. i feel a warm breeze and my hair floats off of my back(also it was down, which is weird cuz i usually wear a ponytail). i feel pure energy pump through my veins, and i can feel my eyes glowing like f*****g glow sticks. i felt so powerful. and it felt so real. i never experienced it before either in real life, so idk how it even was realistic in a dream. it felt like pure, pure energy.



i raise a single hand, probably not to harm my friend, but maybe shoot magical girl lazer beam next to them or something. i then feel something attack me, and everything goes black. the last things i hear are my friends running away and shouting about how they can't save me.



this whole dream was a turning point, because from here on out, it became very easy for me to lucid dream. its kinda like i perfected my "powers" every time i dreamt and whenever i had nightmares, i would just kame-hame-ha the nightmare monster in its butt with my new super saiyan magical girl powers. its so cool because i get to be a superhero or something, but saving myself from getting scared? i wish i could help my sis tho because shes been getting nightmares lately :(