Hey Pandas, What Underrated Movie Did You Enjoy?
Name a movie that wasn’t well received but you enjoyed.
Jupiter Ascending was good at least to me. a lot of people didn't like it but i thought it was interesting.
Sing street! I just watched it in school as my film study for English, and while a lot of my class thought it was boring, I really enjoyed it. And the soundtrack was FANTASTIC
Unpopular opinion, but… I liked Jurassic World Dominion. It didn’t have enough Dinos, I agree on that, yes it was cheesy and plot lines or dialogue was cliche, but I did really enjoy it.
The plot was definitely super cliche though,
