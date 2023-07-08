3submissions
Hey Pandas, What Song Perfectly Sums Up Your Life Right Now?
I have been obsessively listening to a song lately because it feels incredibly relatable. Now, I'm curious to know which song sums up your life right now.
"Kein Zurück" by Wolfsheim
It's a song about time flying by, about lost dreams, the wish to turn back the clock, the desire to feel able to live your life to the fullest.....
Bugbear by Chloe Moriondo
theres two so..can i js put both?
Close to gray by nightcord at 25
composing the future by nightcord at 25