I have been obsessively listening to a song lately because it feels incredibly relatable. Now, I'm curious to know which song sums up your life right now.

#1

"Kein Zurück" by Wolfsheim

It's a song about time flying by, about lost dreams, the wish to turn back the clock, the desire to feel able to live your life to the fullest.....

Birgit M
#2

Bugbear by Chloe Moriondo

strange_dandelion (she/her)
#3

theres two so..can i js put both?

Close to gray by nightcord at 25
composing the future by nightcord at 25

kaito’s wife
