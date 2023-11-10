Which songs are a red flag? Or sound more like a confession to a crime than love?

#1

Bee Gees- You Win Again. “ Oh baby, I shake you from now on
I'm gonna break down your defenses, one by one
I'm gonna hit you from all sides, lay your fortress open wide
Nobody stops this body from taking you
You better beware, I swear
I'm gonna be there one day when you fall
I could never let you cast aside
The greatest love of all”

Eclectic Opinions
