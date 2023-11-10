1submissions
1week left
Hey Pandas, What Song Lyrics Are Worrying When You Read Them?
Which songs are a red flag? Or sound more like a confession to a crime than love?
This post may include affiliate links.
Bee Gees- You Win Again. “ Oh baby, I shake you from now on
I'm gonna break down your defenses, one by one
I'm gonna hit you from all sides, lay your fortress open wide
Nobody stops this body from taking you
You better beware, I swear
I'm gonna be there one day when you fall
I could never let you cast aside
The greatest love of all”