"Just Like Honey" by The Jesus and Mary Chain. This song reminds me of "J", a very nice and funny, but also very, very troubled friend. We visited a festival together in 2007, the only time we ever went together. TJaMC were the main act, so they played last. "Just Like Honey" was the very last song and J and I sat in the grass with our beers, enjoying the atmosphere, the last moments of the festival.

J disappeared out of the blue in 2011 and got back in touch with me in 2018. We stayed in touch until March 2022 when she suddenly stopped calling me/answering my calls. I can't tell the whole story here, but I know her going NC has nothing to do with me (same as in 2011). I still call her every now and then, even though I know she won't answer the phone. I just want her to see that I called, so that she knows that I'm still thinking of her and that I'm still there for her (again: long story, there isn't anything more I can do). I miss her and I hope she'll feel able to call me back one day.

So the memories sticking to the song "Just Like Honey" (haha) are both happy and sad.