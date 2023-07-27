What song has some memories attached it it for you?

#1

bang! by ajr. reminds me of when i was younger cause i used to listen to it constantly.

𖤐 a m y 𖤐
#2

screaming along to love story by taylor swift with my friends at camp. everytime i listen to it, it reminds me of everyone i met and how much fun i had. it just helps me remember that I always have something to look forward to next summer.

i_gotchu_bestie
#3

‘Bubble Pop’ by Hyuna, ‘Diamonds’ by Rihanna, and ‘We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together’ were the first songs I remember listening to. Ever. ‘BOOMBAYAH’ was the first BLACKPINK song I heard, and BLACKPINK was the only reason I made it through COVID.

kazeta
#4

"Just Like Honey" by The Jesus and Mary Chain. This song reminds me of "J", a very nice and funny, but also very, very troubled friend. We visited a festival together in 2007, the only time we ever went together. TJaMC were the main act, so they played last. "Just Like Honey" was the very last song and J and I sat in the grass with our beers, enjoying the atmosphere, the last moments of the festival.
J disappeared out of the blue in 2011 and got back in touch with me in 2018. We stayed in touch until March 2022 when she suddenly stopped calling me/answering my calls. I can't tell the whole story here, but I know her going NC has nothing to do with me (same as in 2011). I still call her every now and then, even though I know she won't answer the phone. I just want her to see that I called, so that she knows that I'm still thinking of her and that I'm still there for her (again: long story, there isn't anything more I can do). I miss her and I hope she'll feel able to call me back one day.
So the memories sticking to the song "Just Like Honey" (haha) are both happy and sad.

Birgit M
