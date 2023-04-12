Just any song that you can’t get out of your head

#1 I guess I’ll start. The song stuck in my head for the past few days is “Used to be mine” from the musical Waitress. The first half of the song is so relatable lol.

#2 ”Youth” by Daughter. I love it a lot tho so it’s cool

#3 My Ordinary Life by The Living Tombstone

#4 Enjoy the silence by Depeche Mode has been stuck in my head for the last 2 days