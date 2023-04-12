5submissions
Hey Pandas, What Song Has Been Stuck In Your Head Recently?
Just any song that you can’t get out of your head
I guess I’ll start. The song stuck in my head for the past few days is “Used to be mine” from the musical Waitress. The first half of the song is so relatable lol.
”Youth” by Daughter. I love it a lot tho so it’s cool
My Ordinary Life by The Living Tombstone
Enjoy the silence by Depeche Mode has been stuck in my head for the last 2 days
I like big butts, Sir Mixalot, quoted it as a comment on BP now it is stuck in my head!