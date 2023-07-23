Hey Pandas, What Silly Names Do You Have For Your Pets?

Pandas are clearly animal lovers. Thank you! We all give our pets a name, and then about 10 more depending on the day or the mood.

I adopted an Orangie from the shelter when it was sweltering and their cooling system went out. They named him Montana. I kept it but he ended up responding better to Poop, Poops, and Poopsie. Sweetest hyper cat.

Prior to him, I had Neal. Nealy Weely, a/k/a Big Fat Whiny Cat. His thing was fresh water from the bathroom sink. We had meow fights. Guess who won. His little sister was Aurora. Ror for short. Cute white fur fat girl with eyes like the Aurora Borealis ~ hence the name. She also went by Pudgekin. She converted a few "never liked cats" into "I'm going to catnap her".

Do you have any really silly games you play with them? I had a very tall cat play station and they would sit on the top and I'd toss rattly mice toys and they would bat them back. Or catch and release. If there was ever a time to see a cat smirk, that was it.

The aforementioned Mont Poop would love to be chased around by me wielding a Nerf dart gun. I missed all the time on purpose, but he kinda likes to be hunted down. I gave up before he did but it always ended up in a nice purring and belly-rubbing session.