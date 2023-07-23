Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser
We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
BoredPanda Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Hey Pandas, What Silly Names Do You Have For Your Pets?
10points

0submissions

1week left

Ask Pandas, Community

Hey Pandas, What Silly Names Do You Have For Your Pets?

OrchardOrchard
Community member
Add Answer
Add Answer

Pandas are clearly animal lovers. Thank you! We all give our pets a name, and then about 10 more depending on the day or the mood.

I adopted an Orangie from the shelter when it was sweltering and their cooling system went out. They named him Montana. I kept it but he ended up responding better to Poop, Poops, and Poopsie. Sweetest hyper cat.

Prior to him, I had Neal. Nealy Weely, a/k/a Big Fat Whiny Cat. His thing was fresh water from the bathroom sink. We had meow fights. Guess who won. His little sister was Aurora. Ror for short. Cute white fur fat girl with eyes like the Aurora Borealis ~ hence the name. She also went by Pudgekin. She converted a few "never liked cats" into "I'm going to catnap her".

Do you have any really silly games you play with them? I had a very tall cat play station and they would sit on the top and I'd toss rattly mice toys and they would bat them back. Or catch and release. If there was ever a time to see a cat smirk, that was it.

The aforementioned Mont Poop would love to be chased around by me wielding a Nerf dart gun. I missed all the time on purpose, but he kinda likes to be hunted down. I gave up before he did but it always ended up in a nice purring and belly-rubbing session.

This post may include affiliate links.

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Add Your Answer! This post is a community curated
Not your original work? Add source
Publish
Add Your Answer!

Not your original work? Add source

Publish
Orchard
Orchard
Author, Community member

I live in New Mexico, have lived what has been called a troubled life but I prefer to call it comedic. I like to cook and have raised three rounds of cats, so I appreciate all kitteh threads.

Sup?

Read more »
Gabrielė Malukaitė
Gabrielė Malukaitė
Moderator, BoredPanda staff

Gabrielė, or, as other people like to call her, Gab, Gabi, Gabert or Gabe, is a senior community manager at Bored Panda. Despite all the names above you can also call her a Viking since she has acquired a BA in Scandinavian Studies (feel free to send her a message in Norwegian). After the bachelor, this Viking wanted to conquer more lands—that is why she flew to Belgium and finished a MA in Cultural Studies. Gabrielė is a true culture enthusiast. Besides work, she is learning how to play a guitar and enjoys going to movies, art exhibitions and concerts.

Read more »
Show All Contributors
Back to Homepage
More about Ask Pandas
Homepage
Trending
Ask Pandas
Homepage
Next in Ask Pandas
Popular on Bored Panda
Leave a comment
POST
POST
Popular on Bored Panda
Popular on Bored Panda
User Submissions
Also on Bored Panda
Also on Bored Panda