 Hey Pandas, What Is Your Most Interesting Driving Adventure? | Bored Panda
Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser
We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
BoredPanda Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Hey Pandas, What Is Your Most Interesting Driving Adventure?
10points

0submissions

1week left

Ask Pandas, Community

Hey Pandas, What Is Your Most Interesting Driving Adventure?

OrchardOrchard
Community member
Add Answer
Add Answer

For me, hitting 100 on a straightaway in southern New Mexico was quite an experience. After living in Austin, TX, where traffic is a nightmare, it was a breath of fresh air. Of course, safety was a priority, and I had an open stretch of road with sand nearby in case of emergencies. I only went full speed for less than five miles, but the feeling of throttling was exhilarating. I'm sure some Pandas have their own stories to share.

This post may include affiliate links.

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Add Your Answer! This post is a community curated
Not your original work? Add source
Publish
Add Your Answer!

Not your original work? Add source

Publish
Orchard
Orchard
Author, Community member

I live in New Mexico, have lived what has been called a troubled life but I prefer to call it comedic. I like to cook and have raised three rounds of cats, so I appreciate all kitteh threads.

Sup?

Read more »
Gabriela Zagórska
Gabriela Zagórska
Moderator, BoredPanda staff

Gabriela works as Community Manager for Bored Panda. She got her Graphic Design HNC Diploma from Dublin Institute of Design. Then she moved to Lithuania where she started working as a videographer. She still shoots some films on the weekends. When she gets some time off, she likes traveling and hiking with her cats, Koala and Fiero, and sharing their outdoor adventures on social media.

Read more »
Show All Contributors
Back to Homepage
More about Ask Pandas
Homepage
Trending
Ask Pandas
Homepage
Next in Ask Pandas
Popular on Bored Panda
Join the conversation
POST
POST
Popular on Bored Panda
Popular on Bored Panda
User Submissions
Also on Bored Panda
Also on Bored Panda