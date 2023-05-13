3submissions
1week left
Hey Pandas, What Is Your Hometown Known For?
Just curious what your hometowns are known for or what are the best tourist attractions to visit there.
This post may include affiliate links.
not gonna say the actual town name or the movie but there is a movie that takes place in the town i share a post office with and it's actually a pretty good movie although it's weird to watch it since it wasn't all filmed there
I live in Trinidad Colorado. It's a small town of around 10,000 people. The biggest attraction is the marijuana which I'm not sure I like. We have over 20 pot ships in town and sell more than any other city in CO. It also used to be the sex change capital of the world 15 years ago before the doctor moved to CA. In the 1800s it was one of the Mafia capitals.
Concentrated
Area for
Relocated
Yankeees