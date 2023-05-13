not gonna say the actual town name or the movie but there is a movie that takes place in the town i share a post office with and it's actually a pretty good movie although it's weird to watch it since it wasn't all filmed there

#2

I live in Trinidad Colorado. It's a small town of around 10,000 people. The biggest attraction is the marijuana which I'm not sure I like. We have over 20 pot ships in town and sell more than any other city in CO. It also used to be the sex change capital of the world 15 years ago before the doctor moved to CA. In the 1800s it was one of the Mafia capitals.