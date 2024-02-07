Share down below!

This post may include affiliate links.

Plus add imageAdd Answer
#1

Well.... old punk, old goth, darkwave, post metal, folk, heavy rock, doomgaze, kawaii core, J rock, post punk, a bit of metal, some J pop....
(And one K pop group, Dreamcatcher...)

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
K- THULU
Add photo comments
POST

#2

any bass boosted earrape sounding songs or nostalgic songs. i always like that kind of music for some reason

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Eternal (4498s)
Add photo comments
POST
#3

My type of music is punk rock, pop rock, classic rock, pop punk, modern rock, pop and k pop

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
happy panda
Add photo comments
POST
#4

These days it is classical music. It he is me relax, helps me read, helps me work, just helps with whatever you need to do.

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Nathaniel (He/Him) Cis Het.
Add photo comments
POST
#5

i like alt rock, and rock in general :D

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
shanila.pheonix_
Add photo comments
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Add Your Answer! This post is a community curated
Not your original work? Add source
Publish
Add Your Answer!

Not your original work? Add source

Publish