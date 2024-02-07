5submissions
Hey Pandas, What Is Your Favorite Type Of Music?
Share down below!
Well.... old punk, old goth, darkwave, post metal, folk, heavy rock, doomgaze, kawaii core, J rock, post punk, a bit of metal, some J pop....
(And one K pop group, Dreamcatcher...)
any bass boosted earrape sounding songs or nostalgic songs. i always like that kind of music for some reason
My type of music is punk rock, pop rock, classic rock, pop punk, modern rock, pop and k pop
These days it is classical music. It he is me relax, helps me read, helps me work, just helps with whatever you need to do.
i like alt rock, and rock in general :D