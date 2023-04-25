Stuck in a pickle thinking about what to say here... Share your favorite sayings. 

#1

hit a brick wall

because we all do in life and sometimes someone will come with a bulldozer and bring that karen down or you can climb that bad boy
*BOWS*

1point
Alina jean
#2

Live, laugh, lobotomy.

Why? I don’t have a good reason why. Maybe I need a lobotomy.

0points
Autumn McConda
#3

"An icicle's chance in hell" because it's funny to me, and also it's entertaining watching people take a moment to process it.

0points
Bisexual Axolotls
