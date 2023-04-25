3submissions
1week left
Hey Pandas, What Is Your Favorite Saying And Why?
Stuck in a pickle thinking about what to say here... Share your favorite sayings.
This post may include affiliate links.
hit a brick wall
because we all do in life and sometimes someone will come with a bulldozer and bring that karen down or you can climb that bad boy
*BOWS*
Live, laugh, lobotomy.
Why? I don’t have a good reason why. Maybe I need a lobotomy.
"An icicle's chance in hell" because it's funny to me, and also it's entertaining watching people take a moment to process it.