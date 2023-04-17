3submissions
Hey Pandas, What Is Your Favorite Quality In A Friend?
Just wanna know what you like in a close friend.
when the actually care about me. All my “friends” know i exist, and don’t think of my negativity (at least i hope so) but they never start a conversation, or invite me to anything unless our whole friend group is going. i’m tired of trying to start a friendship with someone who’s already got a best friend. It’s always one sided for me, so the bar is on the ground
Empathy, loyalty, and positivity are the reason me and my friend have been really close since kindergarten and and the pandemic.
A shared, dark, very dark, sense of humour. Where you can tell the jokes to each that, in other company, would get you ostracised from society, put onto some kind of register and prison time.