Hey Pandas, What Is Your Favorite Memory From School?
Could be something wholesome, funny, or a petty revenge story too.
Well, I'm not done with school yet, but we all got to dress up for World Book Day last year which was pretty fun. I was Thalia Grace from Percy Jackson. Only a few people figured out who I was but my costume was really cool and I had fun anyway
Hmmm meeting my bestie?? Other than that school sucks
Doing Drama and having to perform a scene with the most beautiful girl in school.
There was a kiss in the scene and (as we were both professionals) she didn't hesitate for a moment. However, she missed the cue to stop kissing and say her next line. When she realised she just said, "Sorry! It's just.... I don't think I'm ever going to be kissed like that again and I didn't want it to end". The head of Drama liked the line so much he changed the script!
The next day I went from being the weird, mental kid, to the most popular kid in school.