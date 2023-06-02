Have you had a crush on somebody and something funny happened when they didn’t know, or even if they did? Tell us.

#1

So I was talking to my crush at one point and she didn’t know I liked her and she told me that “i had bad taste in girls”. I burst out laughing and my friend next to me fell out of her chair. A year later she still doesn’t know why it was funny. Of course I’m over her but still

1point
kes kes
