Christmas? Easter? Diwali? Anything.

This post may include affiliate links.

Plus add imageAdd Answer
#1

Mine is Christmas - you get to see family, exchange presents, buy presents, have roast dinner and my school helps people in need on Christmas by making Rotary christmas boxes

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Noodles_Pasty (she/her)
Add photo comments
POST

#2

Dussehra because no school for 2 weeks

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Stardust she/her
Add photo comments
POST
#3

I love Eid, specifically Eid al Fitr, which is the one after Ramadan. After all of us Muslim fasted together from sunrise to sunset every day for a month, we all celebrate together, visit each others' homes, and exchange presents and share meals. It speaks so greatly to the value of community, and the seasonal dishes are also delicious. And Eid lasts for three days! So it becomes less of a chore to knock out all the houses of family members or gather all in one place on one day.

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Tiramisu
Add photo comments
POST
#4

3, MLK day since we get a day off of school and it is on my birthday at times. Christmas, I'm still a kid. Halloween too.

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Ubedhheij
Add photo comments
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Add Your Answer! This post is a community curated
Not your original work? Add source
Publish
Add Your Answer!

Not your original work? Add source

Publish