Hey Pandas, What Is Your Favorite Holiday?
Christmas? Easter? Diwali? Anything.
Mine is Christmas - you get to see family, exchange presents, buy presents, have roast dinner and my school helps people in need on Christmas by making Rotary christmas boxes
Dussehra because no school for 2 weeks
I love Eid, specifically Eid al Fitr, which is the one after Ramadan. After all of us Muslim fasted together from sunrise to sunset every day for a month, we all celebrate together, visit each others' homes, and exchange presents and share meals. It speaks so greatly to the value of community, and the seasonal dishes are also delicious. And Eid lasts for three days! So it becomes less of a chore to knock out all the houses of family members or gather all in one place on one day.
3, MLK day since we get a day off of school and it is on my birthday at times. Christmas, I'm still a kid. Halloween too.