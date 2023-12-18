2submissions
Hey Pandas, What Is Your Biggest Achievement?
Mine is probably getting student council at my school
Being happily married for almost 20 years.
Running a shop for people in need with my students for a whole year. Free everything for everybody. No questions asked (Food, clothing, toys, beauty products etc.)
being an emcee/performer for small neighborhood festivities. ik its not a lot, but it feels so fulfilling just going on stage and announcing the next act or performing a dance that i spent countless hours learning.
im being very general(so I don't reveal my identity), but winning a competition and going on a trip to a different state. it was so fun and i wish i could give more detail