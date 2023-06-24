#1

Did a temp gig for a day at an insurance agency. Snooze fest. But I did learn how complicated commercial insurance can be.

The temp agency that sent me out on the one-day gig has one option on the table. I've averaged 2.5 interviews per week. Not a fan of virtual interviews. I'd rather come into the office and have the conversation personal.

Be very wary of places/sites that ask for a lot of personal information. I did nothing but put in my email and it is SPAM CENTRAL. Lots of blocking going on. Set up a different email for applications.

It is a pain to have to enter new information for state/county/city jobs. But it is part of the slog.

I'm at the point where I'm going to do a new resume and dumb down my qualifications. It is ridiculous.

Also, how would you approach an interviewer when they ask about why you left your last job and have to say "I was fired"? Thank you Pandas.