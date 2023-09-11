In high school, I took a class called Language! (yes, it even included the exclamation point). What language, you ask? English. Where did I go to school? Texas.

This post may include affiliate links.

Add Answer
#1

In the United Kingdom of UK. We had one random afternoon where we were taught barn dancing. Yeah, I skived school that day.

Report

0points
Nathaniel (He/Him) Cis Het.
POST

#2

Here’s some odd ones I’m not in but are pretty odd:
Entrepreneurship (this is in a middle school )
Design and modeling (there’s already art class)
Health (they seriously have a health class that just teaches people to eat their veggies )

Report

0points
Ralsei Da GoatBirb
POST
#3

Religion. I'm not religious, so they put me in the "ethics" class. Mostly we learned about different religions and went on weird, pointless field trips.

Report

0points
A Wild Bean (they/them/any)
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Add Your Answer! This post is a community curated
Not your original work? Add source
Publish
Add Your Answer!

Not your original work? Add source

Publish