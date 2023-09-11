3submissions
Hey Pandas, What Is The Weirdest Class You Had To Take At School?
In high school, I took a class called Language! (yes, it even included the exclamation point). What language, you ask? English. Where did I go to school? Texas.
In the United Kingdom of UK. We had one random afternoon where we were taught barn dancing. Yeah, I skived school that day.
Here’s some odd ones I’m not in but are pretty odd:
Entrepreneurship (this is in a middle school )
Design and modeling (there’s already art class)
Health (they seriously have a health class that just teaches people to eat their veggies )
Religion. I'm not religious, so they put me in the "ethics" class. Mostly we learned about different religions and went on weird, pointless field trips.