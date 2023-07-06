It can be weird, funny, or dark, either way, what made you think "Huh?"

#1

I don’t know about strange, but the worst would be a much older man telling me I looked good with a baby on my hip… when I was thirteen.

Jennifer
🤢 wth is wrong with him? I hope you're ok now, did you tell the police?

#2

A coworker recently told me that I have the best laugh because "sometimes it sounds maniacal."

Jessica Klug
Now I want to hear your laugh 😂

#3

Not me but my dad. My family has really thick hair (blessing & curse yada yada) and at the salon a little old lady told him he had Filipino hair.
We are not, btw. But I think it was really sweet 🥰

kazeta
Thats strange but in a wholseome way lol, probably my favourite on this list

#4

"You have a very tall head but it's round sometimes"

Pandora
🤣🤣 How would you even respond to that?

#5

A lesbian friend of mine, who was very short and would always call on me to do odd jobs for her ( cause I'm tall), once introduced me to her new girlfriend by my name and then added" just think of him as a really butch dyke".... Gee thanks! ( unfortunately, my later girlfriend found out and started to use the phrase herself!)
Sort of flattering really , I guess?)

K- THULU
#7

I have one of those voices that sounds smooth and soothing. When I worked in a call center, one man told me, "Wow, you give really good phone!"

Stephanie Did It
