It can be weird, funny, or dark, either way, what made you think "Huh?"

#1 I don’t know about strange, but the worst would be a much older man telling me I looked good with a baby on my hip… when I was thirteen.

#2 A coworker recently told me that I have the best laugh because "sometimes it sounds maniacal."

#3 Not me but my dad. My family has really thick hair (blessing & curse yada yada) and at the salon a little old lady told him he had Filipino hair.

We are not, btw. But I think it was really sweet 🥰

#4 "You have a very tall head but it's round sometimes"

#5 A lesbian friend of mine, who was very short and would always call on me to do odd jobs for her ( cause I'm tall), once introduced me to her new girlfriend by my name and then added" just think of him as a really butch dyke".... Gee thanks! ( unfortunately, my later girlfriend found out and started to use the phrase herself!)

Sort of flattering really , I guess?)

