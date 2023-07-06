7submissions
Hey Pandas, What Is The Strangest Compliment That You’ve Ever Received?
It can be weird, funny, or dark, either way, what made you think "Huh?"
I don’t know about strange, but the worst would be a much older man telling me I looked good with a baby on my hip… when I was thirteen.
A coworker recently told me that I have the best laugh because "sometimes it sounds maniacal."
Not me but my dad. My family has really thick hair (blessing & curse yada yada) and at the salon a little old lady told him he had Filipino hair.
We are not, btw. But I think it was really sweet 🥰
"You have a very tall head but it's round sometimes"
A lesbian friend of mine, who was very short and would always call on me to do odd jobs for her ( cause I'm tall), once introduced me to her new girlfriend by my name and then added" just think of him as a really butch dyke".... Gee thanks! ( unfortunately, my later girlfriend found out and started to use the phrase herself!)
Sort of flattering really , I guess?)
I have one of those voices that sounds smooth and soothing. When I worked in a call center, one man told me, "Wow, you give really good phone!"