2submissions
1week left
Hey Pandas, What Is The Best Advice You Ever Gave Or Received?
Everyone could use some good advice. Tell us about the best one you got or gave to someone.
This post may include affiliate links.
My best advice is don't give c**p about what other say or think those who do this are some much more happy
Apart from houses, 'neither a borrower nor a lender be'. If you can afford to repay the loan, you can afford to save it up, and much easier because saving gives you interest rather than charges you like borrowing. Never lend money that you're not happy to never have back. You might, but never assume you will.