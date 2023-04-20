My best advice is don't give c**p about what other say or think those who do this are some much more happy

#2

Apart from houses, 'neither a borrower nor a lender be'. If you can afford to repay the loan, you can afford to save it up, and much easier because saving gives you interest rather than charges you like borrowing. Never lend money that you're not happy to never have back. You might, but never assume you will.