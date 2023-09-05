As stated above.

#1

my face in the mirror

𖤐 a m y 𖤐
#2

Not so much saw as much as I remembered these two gems:

-Dabbing
-The floss

Tiramisu
#3

My brother

Ditto
#4

Two people in my school making out in the middle of the hallway at 6:58 in the morning, on a Tuesday (that's essentially a Monday)

Bisexual Axolotls
#5

Man(Nor/Mal)'s entry on the following thread.

https://www.boredpanda.com/hey-pandas-whats-something-people-do-that-you-hate/

Nathaniel (He/Him) Cis Het.
