Hey Pandas, What Is Something You Saw Today That Made You Cringe?
my face in the mirror
Not so much saw as much as I remembered these two gems:
-Dabbing
-The floss
My brother
Two people in my school making out in the middle of the hallway at 6:58 in the morning, on a Tuesday (that's essentially a Monday)
Man(Nor/Mal)'s entry on the following thread.
