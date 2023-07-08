We probably all have something we love about our country but I'm sure we also all have something we wish could change. Name them all!

I love Ireland's natural beauty and how safe it is but I hate how expensive rent can be

strange_dandelion (she/her)
I love Serbia as a country (awesome food, beautiful landscapes, cool people) but i hate it as a state (politicians)

And i was like WTF!!
I love the social security and workers rights in Austria but I despise of the racism.

Tam illo
I love the United States for all the freedoms we have even though some are getting stripped away from us. I also love all the diversity and there are a lot of great people here. I'm tired of all the hate that is going on though with all the shootings and all the political s**t

Colorado _mountain boy
Steve Nelson
Steve Nelson
Community Member
What freedoms are you losing?

