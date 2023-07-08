4submissions
1week left
Hey Pandas, What Is Something You Love And Something You Hate About Your Country?
We probably all have something we love about our country but I'm sure we also all have something we wish could change. Name them all!
I love Ireland's natural beauty and how safe it is but I hate how expensive rent can be
I love Serbia as a country (awesome food, beautiful landscapes, cool people) but i hate it as a state (politicians)
I love the social security and workers rights in Austria but I despise of the racism.
I love the United States for all the freedoms we have even though some are getting stripped away from us. I also love all the diversity and there are a lot of great people here. I'm tired of all the hate that is going on though with all the shootings and all the political s**t