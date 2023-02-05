5submissions
Hey Pandas, What Is Something You Find Really Difficult?
It can be anything. Share with us!
I find sports really hard, I have terrible co-ordination and reflexes, so I'm just a bit rubbish at them. And social things are really tricky sometimes, I never know what to do with my hands or my face, or what to say. Sometimes it feels like everyone else got given a rulebook for life and I didn't. That's why I love BP, I can talk to people without worrying if I'm doing it right. That sh*t is really difficult sometimes. Sorry for the mini rant.
And eyeliner, I always end up looking like a freaking panda. Make up in general actually!
Mostly, leaving the house..... If I didn't have to work, I wouldn't go out into public at all........
Math that I can't visualize, talking to strangers, and falling asleep quickly. Those are three of the most difficult everyday things for me.
Gaining weight. Ok, some will hate me for saying it, but as a man who struggles to gain and maintain weight, consuming enough calories is a constant chore.
Staying mentally focused, Math, sports, not being an introvert, having positive thoughts
I also forgot gaining weight and muscle and being more mature