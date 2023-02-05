#1

I find sports really hard, I have terrible co-ordination and reflexes, so I'm just a bit rubbish at them. And social things are really tricky sometimes, I never know what to do with my hands or my face, or what to say. Sometimes it feels like everyone else got given a rulebook for life and I didn't. That's why I love BP, I can talk to people without worrying if I'm doing it right. That sh*t is really difficult sometimes. Sorry for the mini rant.