Tell me something that is weird but satisfying.

#1

When i peel a potato its just sooooo satisfying

4 points
noddle_pasty( she/her)
#2

peeling off nail polish from my fingers

2 points
shanila.pheonix_
MadameMalfoy
19 hours ago

YES! I literally can’t keep my nail polish on because I just want to peel it off!

1
1 point
#3

Taking aesthetically pleasing notes even tho I hate studying and probably won't use them

2 points
ThatBlackNightingale
Huddo's sister
15 hours ago

I still have my psychology notes from 15 years ago because they look so nice lol! (Though I also liked studying it so not the only reason)

1
1 point
#4

Good quality soap.

1 point
blixten1982
#5

flossing my teeth-

0 points
freakingbee (any pronouns)
#6

Peeling dried glue off my fingers

0 points
TheElementalGod️️
