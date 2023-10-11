6submissions
Hey Pandas, What Is Something Weird That You Find Satisfying?
Tell me something that is weird but satisfying.
When i peel a potato its just sooooo satisfying
peeling off nail polish from my fingers
YES! I literally can’t keep my nail polish on because I just want to peel it off!
Taking aesthetically pleasing notes even tho I hate studying and probably won't use them
I still have my psychology notes from 15 years ago because they look so nice lol! (Though I also liked studying it so not the only reason)
Good quality soap.
flossing my teeth-
Peeling dried glue off my fingers