Yes just making all these bc I'm bored but will most likely not comment on anything lol

This post may include affiliate links.

Add Answer
#1

Saying the names of songs or bands I like out loud. I can type it out or write it, it’s not that I don’t want people to know, I just hate saying things like that out loud. Weird, I know.

Report

0points
GhostlySnail
POST
#2

I don't know why, but I do not like small talk. I will happily spill my entire life story, but the second someone asks me for the time I want to cry.

Report

0points
Bisexual Axolotls
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Add Your Answer! This post is a community curated
Not your original work? Add source
Publish
Add Your Answer!

Not your original work? Add source

Publish