Feel free to share here something you actually believed to be true when you were little and later on felt ridiculous about when you learned the truth.

#1 That life was fair 💀

#2 I still can't believe I actually thought this but when I was little, I thought that Skeletons were these make believe monsters of some sort.



So when I actually learnt I have/I am a Skeleton myself, my little mind was so blown! LOL 😅 😂

#3 I was born in 2007, and believed a LOT of stupid things as a kid, these are just a few of my favorites



- If I imaged dinosaurs hard enough, I would be able to actually see and hear and feel them like Dino Dan

-the original Godzilla was made AFTER the s****y (I say s****y but I actually still love this movie) 1998 American remake, and was black and white for aesthetic purposes or something

- When I googled Godzilla, and got images of Mothra and Destoroyah, among other Iconic Godzilla monsters, I assumed these were different versions of Godzilla, and when my dad showed me "Mothra vs Godzilla" and Mothra appeared I thought she was Godzilla

- Misogynists were homosexual because of their hatred for women (looking back this one might be true)

- if you were to leave the door open with the AC on, it would actually cool down the entire neighborhood (my dad would always complain we were air conditioning the whole neighborhood when we left the door open.

-If I ate enough red food, it would turn my skin red, similar to how flamingos get their red color from eating brine shrimp

- our cat (who lived until I was 3) actually enjoyed it when I yanked her tail

- my moms C-section scar was from when I burst out of her womb violently and bloody

- my brother was born on Christmas and I thought Santa had put him inside our mother

- The only reason my brother and I looked different was because of our age, and when he was my age he would look just like I did. I also thought I would look identical to my dad when I was his age.

- since our Dad is 10 years older than our mom, I thought this made it completely acceptable for a 10-year-old to date a 20-year-old. Also at the time I thought 10-year-olds were adults.

- There were dinosaurs still out there somewhere and that I would rediscover them and become famous

- my personal favorite, when actors got injured in a movie (like getting cut and stuff) they would actually hurt themselves. I knew their dying was just an act, but if they got a huge gash or something I thought the director was just like "Here hold still for a moment". This also led me to believe that whenever Godzilla bled, they would harvest blood from the human actors (I hadn't realized yet Godzilla was a man in a suit) and just stuff it in the Godzilla prop and squeeze it out offscreen which is why is squirted everywhere.

#4 not me, but my younger sister. as an older sibling, i feel like it is my duty to tell my younger siblings false info and see how long they believe this. so one time, i told her that saffron was made of bee stingers. she believed it for a solid 3 days until i came clean to her lololol

#5 I used to believe that my mom was psychic because she always knew when I was doing something bad, turns out I just wasn't sneaky.

#6 I was a child during the Watergate scandal. My hometown is located below a dam that holds a large lake. When I heard people talking about "Watergate", I thought there was a problem with the dam and our town was in danger of being destroyed by a flood.

#7 I thought dinosaurs were still alive. One time my family went to visit relatives. I convinced my cousin to go out looking for dinosaurs in the woods. We got lost, and it took our families hours to find us. And we didn't find any dinosaurs.

#8 That there was good in everyone and that if you treat people with kindness and respect you'll get ahead in the world. Then I saw Trump get elected President...

#9 When I was very little, I wore diapers to do my business in. Then, I grew up a little and wore pull-ups to do my business in. Then, I grew up some more and wore underwear.



You can see where this is heading.

#10 That if I didn't drain the bath water after getting out, gnomes would enter it overnight

#11 I thought that genies were real and at some point that I would find a lamp and make some wishes, so I even had some prepared in advance (I would like to brag a little bit by saying that I wanted to wish for superpowers, the cure to cancer, and the end to world hunger)

#12 my brother told me that he had cameras following me around all day and that's how he knew what i was doing at school. in reality we just went to the same school. and he also told me if i swallowed gum my stomach would have to get cut open, and when i asked him what color my stomach was he told me "your least favorite color."

#13 Around 5-6, I firmly believed all cats were girls and all dogs were boys. Friends, My parents raised dogs. I knew where babies (and by extension, puppies) came from.

#14 When I grow older, I'll be able to do anything I want or go where I want...

#15 That if a millipede saw your teeth, they would fall out. My grandmother taught me this. To this day, I'm 76, I still make sure that my lips are closed if in the presence of a millipede even though I learned early on that there was absolutely no truth to this.

#16 My sister convinced me that if I stood 9n the yellow lines on the road, I would turn yellow. I spent months jumping over road markings. I can't remember how I discovered she was lying. I probably risked my very life doing my own science experiment. I basically deserve the Nobel Prize. I'm waiting.

#17 Some kid told me she was a werewolf, I believed it somehow. I was 6 or 7 years old.

#18 I thought it was really weird and that something was wrong with me because I didn't remember my dreams. When I was like 7, my grandparents were babysitting me, and my grandma asked one morning, "What did you dream about?" I panicked and made up something. "Dinosaurs" 💀