God made us all differently. If you're not Christian or Catholic, we were born different. And we celebrate those differences. So tell us, Pandas, what talent do you have?

P.S - anyone caught being a snowflake will be tracked down and subjected to 1 hour of my 'Creepy Wuggy Noises' : )

This post may include affiliate links.

Add Answer
#1

i can forget what i did 5 minutes ago 🍷🗿

Report

1point
𖤐 a m y 𖤐
POST
#2

I can make some convincing animal noises, and some other strange things.
I can do:
1. Chicken
2. Cow
3. Dog
4. Cat
5. Eagle
5. Minecraft Villager
6. Huggy Wuggy
And this talent -
Pissing people off

Report

0points
IntroExtro
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Add Your Answer! This post is a community curated
Not your original work? Add source
Publish
Add Your Answer!

Not your original work? Add source

Publish