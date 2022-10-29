Pretty self-explanatory.

When I was in 4th grade I went trick-or-treating with my family. So we decided to go by my friend's house. So I didn't really understand that Halloween was supposed to be "scary" so you see where this was going. When we got there it was pitch black. (It was like 11:00 at night and there were no lights) there were animatronic decorations in the yard and one was a hand that grabbed things every 10 seconds. I started to walk of the driveway and accidentally stepped on it. It grabbed and I screamed so loud, I bet all of McDonough heard it. Around a 7 years have passed and no-one has let me forget it.

