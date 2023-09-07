3submissions
1week left
Hey Pandas, What Is One Food From Your Culture That Everyone Should Try At Least Once?
Share your favorite dishes that you think are worth trying.
This post may include affiliate links.
I'm Jewish, so for me, it would have to be matzo ball soup, but if you want something sweet, then a sufganiyot would be my choice. It's a fried donut, usually filled with fruit filling and topped with powdered sugar. It's eaten during Chanukah.
I’m from England and would say that absolute everyone should have a traditional afternoon tea at some stage in their life. Not one in a fancy hotel though, one from a traditional countryside tearooms. Enjoy!
I'm Indian and when people hear Indian, they think too much spices and all which i think is not completely true.
Indian food also includes dishes like Idli with coconut chutney,
Or Boiled pulses with rice (It tastes great though it might be the most common food),
But this remains a must try for everyone—
"Handi Chicken"
It is made by putting spices and Chicken with water in a mud pot and heating it over direct flame.
For sweets, Everyone should try Halwa(easy to make), Petha, Rabdi and Dhokla