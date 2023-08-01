1submissions
Hey Pandas, What Is A Beautiful Act Of Kindness You Have Seen?
This thread is for others to share good and selfless acts that they've seen (from strangers or relatives).
It was midwinter and very cold. My sister saw a homeless guy going through his valuables close to a store we were at. She took off her winter jacket and gave it to him because she was close to home and had other jackets and he looked cold. He was very kind and grateful.