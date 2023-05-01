Please share your funny job moments with us. 

#1

I work on a family farm. Once a lady from the city came and asked for carrots. I told her we needed to go gather them yet. She’s asked me to show her which chicken they came from.

Demarcus Johnson III
#2

I work on a family farm. Once a lady from the city came and asked for eggs. I told her we needed to go gather them yet. She asked me to show her which tree to pick them from.

Farm_western dude
#3

I work at a farm and dairy. We have school tours come through. This one first grader asked if the brown cows make chocolate milk. It was a funny but innocent question. I could hardly keep from cracking up

Farm_western dude
